ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville couple was arrested Monday on a variety of drug charges and second degree cruelty to juveniles after an investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in response to a 2019 call about an infant who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Hailee Romero, 28, and Jacob Romero, 32, were arrested and charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
SMPSO deputies responded to the May 7, 2019, call at a local hospital concerning the 11-month-old, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Ginny Higgins. The child tested positive for a controlled dangerous substance, and a search warrant was obtained for the parents’ home, and a subsequent search by investigators turned up narcotics in the home.
Warrants for the arrest of the couple were obtained after the investigation was completed.
The two were charged with:
• 1 Count of LA. R.S. 14:93.2.3—Second Degree Cruelty To Juveniles (Felony)
• 1 Count of LA. R.S. 14:91.13—Illegal Use of CDS In The Presence Of A Juvenile (Misdemeanor)
• 1 Count of LA. R.S. 40:966/C—Possession of Schedule I CDS (Felony)
• 1 Count of LA. R.S. 40:967/C—Possession of Schedule II CDS (Felony)
Following their arrest, the two were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the four charges. Bonds had been set at $10,500.