FRANKLIN – The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to approve an application for a walking/biking trail in Bayou Vista at Wednesday’s meeting.
The trail generated controversy at the last parish council meeting, when District 4 Councilman Scott Ramsey got into several heated exchanges with members of the Parks and Recreation Board about the project.
The councilman had proposed discussing expelling Parks and Recreatin board member Lane Boudreaux after he had sent a letter to every member of the council apart from Ramsey alleging that the parish councilman had forced a project for a walking trail in Bayou Vista with little to no communication from the recreation board.
Several members of the board contested that decision at that meeting, and the discussion was ultimately tabled after Ramsey said miscommunication had taken place and someone had been “manipulating” the discussion behind the scenes.
The council will be voting to approve an application for grant funds for the project from the Recreational Trails Program.
An application for a walking trail in Amelia is on the agenda as well.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration relative to the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport for improvements to the airport.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.