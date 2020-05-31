SM City Council to take up unfinished business Monday

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will meet Monday night primarily to revisit items left undone at the council’s last meeting.
The council will again take up the reconstitution of the city’s civil service board. At its meeting on May 18, the council held off on appointing its member to the board so Mayor Melinda Mitchell could finish interviewing candidates and make a recommendation. The council had three applicants, two of whom the mayor had been able to interview.
The council will also discuss the withdrawal of St. Martinville Police Department Officer Nick LeBouef’s resignation, which he tendered during executive session on May 18. The council went into executive session at the meeting to discuss LeBouef’s job performance, but came out without taking any action when LeBouef resigned.
The agenda does not call for an executive session, so it is not clear if any other action will be taken regarding LeBouef.
The council is also scheduled to adopt its milage rates for the 2020 tax year.
In other business, the council will:
• Consider authorizing Mitchell to sign a maintenance agreement with the state Department of Transportation and Development for mowing and litter pickup for coming fiscal year.
• Consider a request from Police Chief Ricky Martin to hire two full-time police officers.
Because attendance is still limited during the state’s Phase 1 restart, anyone wishing to speak on agenda items or during the public comment period should email their request Executive Administrative Assistant Lorrie Poirier at lpoirier@stmartinville.net prior to noon Monday.
Attendance at the meeting is limited to 25 percent of the State Fire Marshal’s rated capacity, or about 20 people. That includes council members, the mayor, city attorney, administration as well as media representatives.
Anyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city council meeting room of CIty Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.