ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will consider whether or not to reopen the city’s museums with a modified schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Acadian Memorial and Museum and the African American Museum across the street from St. Martinville’s City Hall have been closed since the spring, when the state went under a mandatory shutdown as the coronavirus began its first wave.
If the museums were to reopen, it would be in keeping with the current COVID-19 restrictions, to include masking and social distancing requirements.
The council will also revisit items from its previous meeting, again discussing the removal of several junked vehicles from the property of Jeanne Bulliard and a request from Courtney Jacquet to operate a food truck in Magnolia Park.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider promoting St. Martinville Police Department Sgt. Andrew Broussard to deputy chief.
• Consider hiring a full-time patrol officer.
• Consider hiring a wastewater treatment plant operator.
• Consider hiring a part-time grass crew laborer.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.