The Iberia Parish Council received the administration’s proposed operating budget for the 2020 fiscal year Wednesday night during its regular meeting.
Although the proposal shows some bright spots, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard made it clear in his message introducing the document that significant financial challenges continue to face the parish.
“Overall, during 2019, the state of the economy has improved slightly,” Richard wrote. “However, revenues have not overcome the slumps experienced since earlier years.”
Chief Financial Officer Kim Segura went over some of the salient points of the document, noting that the budget fully funds all of the parish’s debt service but that it does not include any allowance for employee cost of living raises.
“For salaries, no increases are included,” Segura said. “As far as operating expenditures, all departments will get a chance to look at those during the hearings.”
Segura also said that an $18.8 million deficit noted at the end of fiscal 2020 is due to capital outlay projects, which encompass $19 million of the budget.
“These are one-time expenses,” Segura said.
The budget shows the parish ending 2020 with an overall fund balance of $46.5 million. Another bright spot is the general fund being projected to end the year with a $1.9 million balance, commensurate with its starting balance.
The council will hold budget hearings each Monday night in October to go over specific department budgets. The first hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
Another discussion focused on the use of Economic Development District funds to support work for hurricane preparedness at the Louisiana PepperPlex recreation complex by moving $20,000 for use to restore the facility’s parking lot and provide other capital improvements to use the area as a staging site for utility companies.
The debate did not focus on whether or not the facility needed funds, or whether it was worth supporting, but rather whether the use of economic development funds could be justified at the park, even for storm preparation.
“I think every around the room agrees this is a good expenditure,” Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy said. “My only concern is the dedication of funds and where it is coming from.”
The work is expected to be a joint project between the parish and the city of New Iberia, with each adding funding to the pot through their respective incremental tax (TIF) districts.
“You’re going to have to look inside yourselves and decide why you think this is an economic development expenditure,” Shealy said.
District 8 Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin said he felt the move was an economic development project.
“Specifically, this is work that will help CLECO in staging there,” Gonsoulin said. “I think this council can move forward if we earmark specific uses for the funds.”
District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier disagreed.
“It’s really hard for me to say we are going to disguise this as an EDD project,” Olivier said. “The site is not even in the EDD district.”
Shealy said the work was in close proximity to the TIF district.
“Define ‘close proximity,’” Olivier said.
“You’re not going to find a hard and fast rule that says it can be 100 feet or 500 feet,” Shealy said.
“I totally disagree with spending money from this fund on this project,” Olivier concluded. “We can spend the money from some other fund, but not this one.”
The council discussed the proposal during its Economic Development District meeting. During its committee hearing after the regular session, the council voted to table the item until its next committee hearing on Oct. 9.
The council also discussed the renewal of its funding for the Iberia Economic Development Authority.
“Are we getting a value on this?” asked District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown. “We’re giving money to another department, and I want to make sure we are getting a return on it.”
Richard said that in addition to its traditional economic development role, he also intended to use the economic development staff in other areas.
“We are trying to get the Iberia Development Foundation to help us do some marketing for the parish,” Richard said. “With their experience in economic development, I want to let them take a shot at it.”