South Louisiana Community College is starting a short-term plumbing course at its New Iberia campus in April.
The course will offer five months of training, for a total of 500 hours, and will be offered in the evenings from 5 p.m.–10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Students enrolled in this course will earn certifications in NCCER Core, NCCER Plumbing Level 1, and NCCER Plumbing Level 2. They will also prepare for the exit/entrance exam which they are required to pass before entering the Acadiana Plumbers Association apprenticeship program.
“A quality plumbing course that prepares someone for the exam and apprenticeship program creates a very bright career pathway for our students,” said Joseph Trahan, Program Manager for Construction Trades in SLCC’s Workforce and Economic Division, in a prepared news release.
Tuition for the course is $7,000, which includes tools and books. Students will keep the materials after they graduate so they are prepared for their apprenticeship.
The college created this program in response to the plumbing industry’s growing need to fill positions. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there will be a 5 percent increase in job opportunities for plumbers in the next 10 years.
The college created its Workforce and Economic Development division in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across its eight-parish footprint in Acadiana. Its focus is providing short-term training programs to prepare residents to meet the demands of area businesses. The community college operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte.
The college serves more than 17,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs. Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications. It is ranked 14th among the Top 100 Associate Degree Producers as determined by Community College Week.