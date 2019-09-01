MORGAN CITY — Continuing to broaden options for its students, South Louisiana Community College officials have signed a fifth articulation agreement with Nicholls State University that guarantees a smooth transfer of their students earning an Associate of General Studies degree at SLCC into the Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies program at Nicholls
Tammie Moore, SLCC Young Memorial Campus Director, said it’s always an exciting moment when two educational entities come together, “working with one goal in mind — students.”
“Articulation agreements save students time and money, as they transfer credit hours from our two-year institution to a four-year institution. This is another exciting great moment in education, in St. Mary Parish,” she said.
Natalie Harder, chancellor of SLCC, said serving and growing the community is the priority goal for their mission.
“Enlarging educational opportunities is a must in this day and age,” she said.
Harder said Nicholls President Jay Clune is a progressive thinker and “he recognizes that there is plenty enough work to do for all of us in terms of educational attainment, and the way that we best serve our communities is by both us of coming together.”
“We’ve signed our fifth agreement, however, we’ve only just begun,” she said.
“Agreements like this say a lot about how the success of our students trumps situations and circumstances,” Harder said.
In turn, Clune called Harder, “an educational dynamo.”
“There is no one better to work with than Dr. Harder, who is a nationally respected educator,” Clune said.
“We have a lot of work to be done in St. Mary Parish. I’m always jealous of what others in Acadiana are doing to help students get their degrees. I hoping we can implement and do more here.”
In December 2018, SLCC and Nicholls signed four other agreements, giving SLCC graduates the option to pursue a four-year degree in biology, business administration, criminal justice or nursing.
Last July, Young Memorial Campus in Morgan City officially became a part of the South Louisiana Community College family. SLCC has campuses in nine parishes across Acadiana including the cities of New Iberia, Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Houma, Lafayette, Opelousas, St. Martinville,\ and Ville Platte.
State Rep. Sam Jones said the partnership between Nicholls and SLCC is an example of how two of the state’s two- and four-year colleges can put their heads together with a mission to serve students first, before anything else.
“The leaders of these two colleges really get it. Now, we need the rest of the state to catch on,” he said.