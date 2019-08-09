The South Louisiana Community College International School of Aviation Excellence at the Iberia campus held an open house Thursday evening.
A new class of students started this fall. The past two days have been the orientation period for the new class at the school. New classes begin each fall and spring semester.
Visitors were able to get a closeup look at the school’s Robinson R44 helicopters and even take short aerial tours of the area to get a feel for what helicopter flight felt like.
Darcee Bex, SLCC’s dean of STEM, Transportation and Energy, said the program currently has 50 students, 40 studying aviation and 10 on the aviation maintenance track.
The school currently has two programs, an 18-month course offering an associate of applied science degree in helicopter aviation and a 24-month program where students can earn an associate in applied science or technical diploma in aviation maintenance technology.