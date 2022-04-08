A Minvielle Lumber work crew member puts the finishing touches on the concrete foundation for the pavilion being constructed at Lil Brooklyn Park. Work on the project will be completed after delivery of the prefabricated metal roof and pillars for the pavilion.
A Minvielle Lumber crews works on the concrete foundation for the pavilion being constructed at Lil Brooklyn Park.
Chris Landry / The Daily Iberian
The concrete slab has been poured for the pavilion being constructed at the Lil Brooklyn Park. The work is being done by Minvielle Lumber.
Residents of the Lil Brooklyn neighborhood have been holding an annual reunion since 2018 to welcome past residents and people who grew up in the community formerly known as Freetown.
But reunion organizers came to realize that a pavilion in the park could enhance both the reunions and the quality of life for residents using the park located on Johnson Alley.
“We didn’t have the facility to properly serve food (at the reunions), and we had to tap into neighbors’ electricity and water also,” said Maxine Randall with the Lil Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative.
Randall said she talked with Mayor Freddie DeCourt about having the city purchase the vacant lot adjacent to the park, which was being used for the reunions. The property was not being maintained, she said, and she thought that city might be able to obtain the property to expand the tiny park and make holding events there more efficient.
The neighborhood group then began work with Dustin Suire, city councilman for the district that includes Lil Brooklyn, and Heather Dominique, Superintendent of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, to help move the project along, with Minvielle Lumber winning the contract for the pavilion work.
A concrete slab was poured for the pavilion this week, and now the city will wait for the prefabricated metal roof and six metal pillars for the pavilion to be delivered. That may take some time because of delays in the construction industry that have continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randall said she is excited about the prospect of the pavilion being finished and the space being available both for future Lil Brooklyn Reunions and for the community as a whole to enjoy.
“I was just trying to make things better and trying to make the reunions more enjoyable for everyone,” she said of her inspiration for getting the project started.