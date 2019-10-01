Six to compete for 2019 Pitch Challenge $10K prize, to showcase new ideas for innovations in energy

LAFAYETTE — Six people will compete for a $10,000 prize in LAGCOE’s Energy Innovators Pitch Challenge Oct. 11 in New Orleans, according to a prepared statement from the nonprofit energy industry organization.
The event, sponsored by Shell GameChanger and Jones Walker, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., during the 2019 LAGCOE Technical Exposition and Conference at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center.
This year’s competitors are Benin Chelinsky Jeyachandra (Nesh), Carlos Jorge (We Are Planter), Daryl Roy (3D Media), Luke Wang (Alabastron Technologies LLC), Rosana Ellis (PhDsoft Technology) and Terry McIver (Glider Products LLC).
For the competition, LAGCOE looks for innovative ideas that represent the next big step forward or advancement in the oil and gas industry, according to the application page on LAGCOE’s website.
The six competitors will make brief presentations before a panel of judges for the chance to win the $10,000 prize during a special forum open to all conference attendees. Each innovator will make a short pitch followed by Q&A from the judges.
The judges will select a winner to receive the prize at the conclusion of the challenge.
“The theme of this year’s event is ‘The Future of Energy Starts Here,’” said Greg Stutes, LAGCOE chairman of the board. “This exciting pitch challenge showcasing new ideas and innovations is a perfect fit.”
Pitch participants also will be provided with a specially marked booth space on the Expo floor for all three days of the event. Stutes said it is an opportunity to gain exposure and interact with thousands of attendees in advance of the pitch competition.
The Energy Innovators Pitch Challenge is made possible through a partnership with The Idea Village, a New Orleans nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurs in order to drive positive change.
Competitors for the challenge were selected following an online application and review process and will be eligible to receive assistance and coaching from The Idea Village experts.