Sites around Teche Area preparing for more vaccinations

As Gov. John Bel Edwards is lowering the age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations to 65 Monday, sites across the Teche Area are preparing for an onslaught of new patients seeking to get vaccinated.
One site, Delaune’s Pharmacy, has been doing its part to administer COVID-19 vaccines in New Iberia. According to pharmacist Brittany Herpin, the staff has been working nonstop to get those shots into people’s arms. The store received over 200 vaccines last week and is expecting a larger shipment next week.
“So far, it’s been going really well,” Herpin said. “It was an adjustment at first to alter the workflow to accommodate the large number of vaccine recipients, but our team was able to adapt quickly. We have had a lot of success with it so far, and our customers have been very grateful.”
Other locations across the Teche Area, like Walgreens and Walmart, are also offering residents an opportunity to make appointments to get vaccinated. So far the state has identified sites in New Iberia, Breaux Bridge, Parks, Franklin and Morgan City.
Iberia Medical Center will be providing COVID-19 vaccines by appointment in Jeanerette on two days this week, Tuesday and Thursday, while vaccine supplies last. The hospital is stepping in because there are currently no pharmacies in Jeanerette offering the vaccine and access to the vaccine is extremely limited.
Vaccines will be administered by appointment only starting at 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for both dates at the Iberia Parish Ward 8 Recreation Center, 803 Hubertville Road in Jeanerette. Residents can register for an appointment by calling 374-7255 and leaving the required information on the phone line.
Masks use is required for anyone entering the recreation center, and those being vaccinated must bring a valid identification card. Once supplies are exhausted, any remaining residents not receiving a vaccine will be placed on the IMC waitlist.
As with sites statewide, the primary focus of the IMC events will be on individuals 65 and older, but any person who is represented in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1, as outlined in the CDC guide below will be eligible.
The vaccination is offered free of charge.