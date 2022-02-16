La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia is partnering with local fiber artists to create a mosaic-style crochet ceiling for Church Alley this spring.
Inspired by the crochet canopies used in New Iberia’s sister city, Alhaurin de la Torre in Spain, the fiber art installation will consist of crocheted tiles made by local and some out-of-state crocheters. The project will be on display in April in honor of the group’s annual Spanish Festival, which celebrates Spanish ancestry and culture in New Iberia and across the state.
Brinkley Segura Lopez, La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia vice president, said the project has helped attract people to learn about the festival.
“So it’s a different dynamic. We’re reaching different people that are like, ‘Oh, I never heard about this,’ and they want to get involved because they crochet,” Lopez said.
This was somewhat the case for local crochet artist Amelia Cronan, who said they were aware of the festival but had not attended.
“I was aware of a Spanish Festival, but I never went. I live here, and so for me, this was like, ‘Hey, this could be awesome,’ and it got me really, really excited,” Cronan said.
So far, at least 23 people have contributed to the project, with many of them submitting multiple tiles for the project. Tiles submitted so far have been made with yarn or other materials, such as old bed sheets. Some tiles have intricate patterns while others showcase blocks of bright colors. Some have even been painted with wildlife. Lopez said some tiles have been submitted by people in Texas and Arizona who were eager to participate.
La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia will continue to collect tiles for the project until the last week of March. Those interested in participating are asked to make crochet squares measuring 2 feet by 3 feet. Tiles can be submitted at drop off locations found at Gonsoulin Land and Cattle in Loreauville, All Creatures Veterinary Hospital on North Lewis or Church Alley Cafe & Bistro in Church Alley.
For more information on how to participate, please call or text Brinkley Segura Lopez at 337-380-7636 or Amelia Cronan at 337-636-1685.