FRANKLIN — Co-valedictorians Carlee Sinitiere and William Splane and salutatorian Olivia St. Blanc lead a class of 23 graduates of Hanson Memorial High School in 2020 graduation ceremonies today at 3 p.m. at Church of the Assumption at 915 Main St.
The class includes eight Distinguished Honor Graduates and one Honor Graduate. The Class of 2020 has been awarded more than $500,000 in combined scholarship awards.
Sinitiere maintained a 4.0 cumulative grade point average. The daughter of Mark and Anne Sinitiere of Jeanerette, Sinitiere will be recognized as a Distinguished Honor Graduate of HMS. She is a member of both academic organizations, National Honor Society and BETA Club, at Hanson.
At Hanson, Sinitiere participated in pep squad, Quiz Bowl, FISH ministry and literary rally. She also was a baseball statistician. Her awards include first place in English at District Literary Rally at UL Lafayette, third place in English at State Literary Rally at LSU, a Gold Group member and Powerade essay contest winner. As a Powerade essay contest winner, she was awarded money for her school. The award was used to help revamp the athletic training room at HMS.
Sinitiere is eligible to receive the TOPS Honors Scholarship. She has been awarded a ULL Magnolia Scholarship, ULL Literary Rally Scholarship, and ULL Dr. Ray P. Authement Valedictorian Scholarship. Sinitiere plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in English.
Splane maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA to share co-valedictorian honors with his classmate. Splane is the son of Michael Splane and Jennifer Splane of Franklin and will be recognized as a Distinguished Honor Graduate of Hanson. He is a member of National Honor Society, an academic organization.
Splane also participated in quiz bowl and rally team for four years. He attended District Literary Rally at UL Lafayette for four years in math, placing at district and advancing to State Literary Rally at LSU. He also received Hanson’s Torch Award for four years. He was a member of HMS football and track teams. Splane is eligible to receive the TOPS Honors Scholarship. ULL has awarded William the Live Oak Scholarship and a four-year housing/meal plan. He plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall to major in electrical engineering.
Hanson Memorial High School’s salutatorian honors were earned by Olivia St. Blanc, who maintained a 3.867. The daughter of Vincent St. Blanc IV and Tabitha St. Blanc of Franklin, she will be recognized as a Hanson Distinguished Honor Graduate. She is a member of Hanson’s academic organization, National Honor Society serving as Vice-President.
St. Blanc was a member of Quiz Bowl and served as captain of the team. She attended District Literary Rally for four years at UL Lafayette, placing third or higher in all her competitions allowing her to advance to State Literary Rally at LSU. She participated in varsity track for 5 years, junior varsity/varsity basketball for 3 years, and performed at masses as a member of the school’s choir.
St. Blanc has been awarded the ULM President’s TOP HAWKS Scholarship Award. She is eligible to receive the TOPS Honors Scholarship. St. Blanc plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe in the fall, majoring in biology to eventually pursue veterinary school.
Hanson’s graduation ceremony at the Church of the Assumption will be limited to graduates, their SIX guests, and the faculty of HMS due to coronavirus restrictions.
A Baccalaureate Mass will be held at Church of the Assumption at 2 p.m. today for the graduates and their guests under the same restrictions as the graduation ceremony.