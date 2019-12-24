Downtown New Iberia was alive with excitement Sunday afternoon when dozens of people piled into the Sliman Theater to support a homegrown celebrity who is prominently featured on the Disney Channel.
New Iberia native Christian Simon was here to celebrate the holiday season with a meet-and-greet at the Sliman, as well as give back to the community with plenty of goodies for the many children waiting in line to see the young actor.
“We’re here to see Christian,” one young, adoring fan said excitedly before the event got underway.
Music, food and presents also were part of the fun, as well as a proclamation declaring Dec. 22 Christian Simon Day in New Iberia. The event doubled as a Christmas party for all.
“I love giving back to the community, and Christmas is my favorite time of year,” Simon told KATC-TV. “I’m just really happy to be here today.”
Christian, 11, stars in Disney’s multigenerational comedy, “Sydney to the Max,” which returns for a second season this month.
According to a prepared statement, Christian has become a fan favorite due to his funny, outgoing and charismatic personality.
Christian began his professional career just three years ago and already has accumulated an impressive list of television credits including his current starring role on Disney’s hit show “Sydney to the Max.”
He also currently voices characters on the animated Disney Junior series “T.O.T.S,” which was picked up for a second season and Cartoon Network’s “The Amazing World of Gumball,” where he performed the song “All Hail All Hallow’s Eve,” which has more than 8 million views on YouTube. Additional credits include “Insecure,” “The Mick,” “The Loud House,” “Teachers,” “Alexa & Katie,” “We Bare Bears” and “Future Man.” Simon is also an avid dancer who is passionate about health and fitness.
All the while, Christian hasn’t forgotten his hometown roots, and regularly visits New Iberia to be with friends and family.
The Sliman Theater had a party vibe from 2 to 4:30 p.m. as hundreds piled into the building to support Christian and his acting career. A long line of family, friends and fans waited outside for the door to open, and were quickly greeted with catered food and music.