The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival will be ready to go this week, with signs of the festival already showing up in downtown New Iberia.
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association announced last month that the event’s annual street fair would be moving to downtown New Iberia this year, and will include the usual food, games and rides.
Monday morning, the street fair’s Ferris wheel was erected on Fulton Street with a gorgeous view of the Bayou Teche for the riders who will be partaking in festivities this week.
“They started putting (the street fair items) in Bouligny Plaza today,” festival organizer Lisa Lourd said Monday afternoon.
The reason for the change for the street fair’s location was to attempt to consolidate the festival into one place in New Iberia. The street fair previously was at the old Iberia Parish Sugar Co-op.
Apart from that change, festival goers also will notice the return of some other traditions like the Farmer’s Parade, which is being revived for this year’s Sugar Cane Festival.
Along with the Candy Toss Parade, the tractor parade will take place Friday evening and begin the sequence of parades that are slated to take place until Sunday.
Road closures for the event are expected to be posted today by New Iberia City Government, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said Monday.
Another change will be the location of the Blessing of the Crops, which has taken place at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in recent years. Lourd said the blessing will take place in an actual sugar cane field, which is how the tradition originally started.
Apart from those changes, expect staples of the festival like the garden, flower and art shows to take place as usual. Farm Fest at Shadows-on-the-Teche, fais do do’s and judging for the best decorated houses all are on the agenda as well for this week’s festival.
The festival opens Thursday with Farm Fest at 4 p.m., and will continue with the opening of the street fair at Bouligny Plaza afterwards at 6 p.m.