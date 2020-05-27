As people start to climb out from under the weight of stay-at-home orders and self-quarantines, some are finding ways to express themselves.
One of the first signs to show up referencing the COVID-19 outbreak in New Iberia showed up early. City workers changed the marquee on the Sliman Theater downtown to read “Stay Safe New Iberia,” an early wish for residents to keep away from the virus that was spreading to hundreds of citizens across the community.”
Others have followed. The UL Lafayette College of Nursing has made the rounds of local hospitals with their “Healthcare Heroes” sign, showing support for their graduates in the region.
At Ricky and Rita Meaux’s antique store on Center Street, a sign posted on March 22 tells customers the shop is open — but only to those who are wearing a face mask.
“Coronavirus not good!!” the sign reads. “Get over this virus. Love one another. Be safe. Love y’all.”
But as the shutdown seems to be trudging toward an end, other more organic efforts are beginning to pop up.
Also on Center Street, a group of signs appeared, stacked vertically, thanking all of the first responders and health care workers who have helped keep the community safe through the pandemic so far. The signs even give a shout out to the truckers who have kept goods moving to local grocers and vendors during the coronavirus shutdown.
Over on Main Street, in front of the Quarter Tavern, a professionally printed sign echoes the message.
At the Port of Iberia, hundreds of red Solo cups were stuck into the fence around the yard, spelling out “We love our Bayou workers!” as employees started their shift last Monday.
It may not seem like much, but any bit of brightness is a great thing as the Teche Area moves toward reopening its economy.