Friends of the Bayou Teche Museum filtered through the museum Saturday morning to pick up their signed and numbered copies of a new poster featuring a photo from award-winning former Daily Iberian photographer Lee Ball.
The photograph, which features the museum and the newly renovated Sliman Theater facade under a dramatic bank of clouds, was a cover shot for Acadiana Lifestyle magazine. It had already grown legs, being used to promote Louisiana in both the regional and national travel industry by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Ball was on hand Saturday morning to personally autograph the prints.
“It was not a major production,” Ball explained. “It only took a few minutes. Kell (Ball, Lee’s wife) and I stopped, I got out and shot eight or 10 frames, and that was it.”
Aside from his work with The Daily Iberian, Ball has covered the events around New Iberia and the Teche Area for nearly 40 years. His lenses have documented the life of the city, from graduations to weddings to parades and celebrations, more thoroughly than any others.
The poster is being used as a fundraiser for the Bayou Teche Museum. Signed and numbered copies of the print are available at the museum for $30, and shipping is available while supplies last.