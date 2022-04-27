Accommodation for pedestrian traffic on Dale Street will soon see some relief following the New Iberia City Council’s approval of a sidewalk to be built near the road.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the city of New Iberia is “back in the sidewalk business” following the approval of the project during the April 19 New Iberia City Council meeting.
The council unanimously approved Southern Constructors LLC. the contract for the project after the company came in with a bid of $260,402 for the creation of the sidewalk. Southern Constructors was one of five companies that bid, with the highest cost from Chart Construction LLC. for $275,670.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said the sidewalk will extend from Jefferson Terrace
Avenue at its intersection with Dale Street all the way to Bank Avenue, a one-mile stretch of road.
“When you travel through Dale it’s busy, people are walking and biking constantly and I’m just glad to see we’re back in the sidewalk business,” DeCourt said.
The new infrastructure will be located on the post office side of Dale Street and is being funded using CARES Act district allocations from Districts 3, 4 and 5.
Each New Iberia City councilperson was allotted CARES Act funds to use in ways that would benefit their respective districts. The collaborative funds will have each respective council district contributing $50,000 for the project, with the city general fund making up the rest of the payment.
The initiative will be the first time the City of New Iberia has delved into sidewalk improvements, and DeCourt said he hopes more to come, including a sidewalk near Pesson Elementary as part of the Safe Routes to School program.
“The cool thing is everything goes well to be able to create a safe way to schools,” Johnson-Reid said.
DeCourt said he is expecting about 30 days for the construction of the sidewalk to get started in earnest.
“The city for some reason hasn’t built sidewalks in years, so this is a fun way to kick it off because people use this road,” DeCourt said.