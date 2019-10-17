The Iberia Performing Arts League’s fall musical is here, and organizers of the production are promising an all-star cast with some of Acadiana’s best actors and actresses.
“Side by Side by Sondheim” opened Wednesday night to a select audience, and will have its full opening tonight at the Essanee Theater.
The musical, which was made possible thanks to IPAL’s annual Broadway, Bites and Bubblies fundraiser, is in the form of a revue, with various sections tied together by being from a particular Sondheim musical, or having a common theme.
Director Kaleigh Lay has previously worked on the production in North Dakota, and said she wanted to do it again with a different vibe.
“This is a show I did 10 years ago in North Dakota, but they did it as kind of a hippie version and I said if I did it again I would class it up a little,” Lay said. “When I knew I wanted to do it, I would do it as a cabaret-style thing with a little bit of a bare stage and twinkles and give it a classy feel.”
Lay touted the cast for the production as one of the main draws, as it is comprised of many award-winning actors and actresses from the Acadiana area.
“These are some of the best performers in Lafayette,” Lay said. “It’s just amazing that they came out to do this show for me. Steven Sondheim is such a respected writer that people want the challenge of doing his songs. All these people get to do multiple songs and really show off.”
One of those actresses is Allison Brandon, a Lafayette resident with a theater company for children of her own. Brandon said she got word of the production through the local theater community.
“The theater community is pretty small and word gets around when someone’s doing a new project,” Brandon said. “I work at night and I knew it would be hard but she (Lay) worked at it.”
Performances will be held for “Side by Side by Sondheim” Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 25-27. Thursday through Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at Delaune’s Pharmacy, Allain’s Jewelry, The Daily Iberian, online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4399814, or at the door.