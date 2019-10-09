‘Side by Side by Sondheim’ next production for IPAL

The Iberia Performing Arts League will hold its second production of the 2019-2020 season, Side by Side by Sondheim, from Oct. 17-27 at the Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia.
Side by Side by Sondheim is a musical revue featuring the songs of Broadway and film composer Stephen Sondheim. Its title is derived from the song “Side by Side by Side” from “Company.” The production is directed by Kaleigh Lay.
Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
There is no performance scheduled Thursday, Oct. 24. All tickets are $20 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com, at the door, or at Delaune’s Pharmacy, The Daily Iberian and Allain’s Jewelry.
For more information, visit ipaltheater.com.