JEANERETTE — When you think LGBQTA activism, Jeanerette isn’t the first municipality that comes to mind.
But for the first time, supporters gathered on Pride Day for a Pride Ride around the town, drawing several dozen participants to the Main Street Pavilion for the event.
“I’m just here to support LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter, to make sure everyone has their human rights acknowledged,” said Dominique Mosley, who was in town from Atlanta to visit her sister, Tanya, who was also in attendance with her children.
Co-organizers Denzel Alexander and Iberia Parish District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown made the rounds of the participants, briefing them on the route and the plan for the ride. The mix of cars, bicycles and a fabulously decorated golf cart traveled from the pavilion to Pellerin Street, to Martin Luther King Boulevard, then to Canal Street before returning to Main Street and the pavilion.
“I just want to thank everyone and make sure that we can do this again next year,” Alexander said.