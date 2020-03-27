Showing appreciation for hospital staff

Staff members at Iberia Medical Center got a surprise Thursday morning.
Overnight a large sign proclaiming “Heroes Work Here!” appeared on the lawn in front of the hospital’s main campus on Louisiana 182.
The sign is one of four that are making the rounds of local hospitals and clinics as a way for the staff of the UL Lafayette College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions to show their appreciation and admiration for their former students.
We decided we wanted to do something to recognize our health care professionals,” said Melinda Oberleitner, the dean of the college. “With so many of our graduates working in local hospitals, on the front line, we thought this would boost their morale. We want the community to realize that healthcare professionals don’t have the luxury of working from home. They have to be at work every day where their patients are.”
Oerleitner said the appreciation goes out to more than just the nursing staff. Two of the senior administrators at IMC — Chief Operating Officer Shane Myers and Chief Nursing Officer Sandy Morein — are alums of the program.
The signs started out at Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Women’s & Children’s Hospital and University Hospital and Clinics on Sunday through Wednesday. They were then moved to Iberia Medical Center, Opelousas General Hospital, Hospice of Acadiana and Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital/Heart Hospital of Acadiana.
“It’s just a small token of appreciation for everything our local healthcare professionals are doing for our communities in such an unprecedented time,” said Nichole Jones, director of development for the college.
Oberleitner said the response from the public has been outstanding.
“People have been posting pictures of the signs,” he said. “It’s going viral. It is great for the community to take a minute and realize that these nurses have to go in under these conditions and do what they were trained to do.”
The sign at IMC will remain in place until Saturday, when all four will move on to their next destinations.