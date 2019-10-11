Shots for Tots returns Saturday at Kids Specialty Center in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Shots for Tots returns from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kids Specialty Center, 4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.
The cost is $10 per child. Bring record of previous immunization, if available.
This is the last date for 2019. Shots for Tots dates for 2020 are scheduled Saturday, Jan. 11; Saturday, April 18; Saturday, July 25; and Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Louisiana Immunization Initiative launched Shots for Tots in 1992 in response to low levels of immunizations among preschool children and a subsequent measles outbreak in the state. Children are most susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases during their infant years, according to ShotsforTots.com. The Louisiana Immunization Initiative seeks to immunize 90 percent of children with the primary series of immunizations by age 2 through Shots for Tots, a network of public and private entities working together to educate and update parents and providers about the need for infant immunizations.
Visit LourdesRMC.com to learn more.