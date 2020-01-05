Short agenda includes holdovers from December

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will meet for what should be a short and uneventful meeting Monday night to start the new year.
The short agenda includes two items held over from December’s meetings.
One, the adoption of an employee handbook, has been a project underway for more than a year. The council will also continue its discussion of adding Larry Duplantis II to the city’s Section 8 checking account. Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst had asked that the item be tabled at the Dec. 16 meeting so that it could be determined if Duplantis could be given access to look at the account without having to have full signature access.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier has two items up for discussion on the agenda, both relating to work at Magnolia Park’s baseball fields. Fuselier is seeking approval of bids received for work on the baseball field fencing and for ground work on the park’s fields.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Discuss a dilapidated structure located at 6365 N. Main St.
• Consider appointment of the St. Martinville Main Street board.
• Consider authorizing Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper to sign a contract for a Public Works subcontractor.
What is not on the agenda is the status of the city’s annual financial audit, which was due to be delivered to the state’s legislative auditor by Jan. 1.
Gutekunst, in coordination with accountants from Kolder-Slaven, the city’s auditing firm, is still putting the document together. The financial wreck left in the wake of former CAO Shedrick Berard’s six-month tenure made it necessary to do additional research, trying to recreate the city’s financial records from the last quarter of 2018 and the first half of 2019.
At last estimate, the audit should be ready to send to the auditor by mid-month.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.