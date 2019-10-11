Shooting in New Iberia being investigated by NIPD

On July 16, at approximately 9:40 p.m. the New Iberia Police Department received several calls reporting a shooting which occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a male subject had been shot and another subject was also injured during the shooting.
Witnesses reported a small bluish-green vehicle drove by a group of people standing on Main Street. As the vehicle drove by, a black male subject began firing at the group, striking one of them. After the shooting the vehicle proceeded west on Main Street and made a left turn onto Jefferson Street.
The vehicle was captured on surveillance video as it drove away from the shooting.
Those with any information about the shooting are asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
