The race for the 2020 Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series Angler of the Year honors came down to the two teams who had spent the entire series battling for first place, with the father and son team of Don and Jacob Shoopman holding off their good buddies and two-time defending Angler(s) of the Year, brothers Zach and Ben Suit, for their second AOY title.
In the 11-tournament series, the lead switched places four times, with the Suit brothers taking their biggest lead of 23 points. Two weeks after that, the Shoopmans regained the lead, getting the lead to 15 points at one time, before the Suits passed them again after Week 9 with a 9 point lead. Each had a stretch of three weeks leading the standings.
“It was just back and forth, back and forth,” Jacob Shoopman, a merchandiser for Coca-Cola locally, said. “At the beginning of the season, I just told my dad, ‘we’ll go out and have a good time, and wherever the chips fall, they will.’ We were just worried about having fun, and if we win, we win; if we don’t, we don’t.”
The Shoopmans went ahead in Week 10 by 9 points and ended up winning by 14 after the season finale, with low and muddy water and high temperatures this past Wednesday making the finishing tournament tough for most of the 15 boats of anglers who competed. (See related story, page B6.)
“It was tough fishing in Lake Fausse Pointe, tough for everybody but Johnny Schexnayder and Brandon Sellers (who won Wednesday’s tournament with a three-fish limit of 8.94 pounds),” Don Shoopman said.
It was made tougher for the Shoopmans after an emergency at home that left the two without the use of Don Shoopman’s boat. They were able to borrow an aluminum boat from Don’s good friend Bill McCarty of Morgan City, but couldn’t pick it up until Tuesday evening (and returned it Thursday), so couldn’t do any scouting for the tournament.
“It wouldn’t have been possible (to win the AOY title) without his generosity,” said Don Shoopman, the 67-year-old retired news editor for The Daily Iberian.
And using an unfamiliar boat led to its own challenges.
“We didn’t really have time to scout,” Jacob Shoopman, 32, said. “It was a little different. I missed a couple right off the bat on a frog. Just fishing out of a different boat makes a big difference. Just trolling motor pinned on a different spot, being on the front deck, it’s just a little different.
“Going out in a borrowed boat, I just said ‘let’s go and do what we can.’ Fortunately we were able to pick up a couple of fish, and they were as well, and we were able to beat ’em.”
Don and Jacob Shoopman finished fifth with two bass for 4.15 pounds, earning 86 points to bring their season total to 994. The Suits were seventh with two bass for 3.98 pounds worth 81 points and a season total of 980 points. Schexnayder and Sellers, who won the final tournament, finished third with 916 points.
“They have what it takes, any time out on the water,” Don Shoopman said. “I knew it was a big challenge because they’re great. They’re a good team, and they know the lake and the basin. We pretty much had to stay close or had to finish ahead of them, and that isn’t easy with those boys.”
The Suits and Shoopmans are friendly rivals, Jacob Shoopman said.
“We hang out at the house before the tournaments and stuff, get the boat ready and get rides ready and stuff, and we’re all hanging out together. It’s just pretty cool to be able to share that time with them. They’re great anglers, and it’s pretty tough to beat ’em. We just spend a lot of time together.”
The Suit brothers led by 5 points after one week of series competition. Don Shoopman said it was the second tournament of the season that got the Shoopmans moving on the path to their second Angler(s) of the Year crown. That tournament saw the two catch the biggest bass of the entire series, a 5.41—pound bass caught by the younger Shoopman to anchor the tournament’s biggest three-bass stringer of 10.59 pounds. If it hadn’t been for his son, Don Shoopman said, they wouldn’t even have been close.
“That April tournament was the start but Jacob’s never-day-die attitude carried us Wednesday,” he said. “He caught a key fish in the last hour. It was only our second bass but it boosted us when we needed it.”
“That was an awesome night,” Jacob Shoopman said. “Anytime you come in with over 10 pounds on a three-fish limit, and a 5 1/2-pounder, that’s a pretty cool deal. That was a clutch tournament for us. Anytime you catch a fish over 5 down here, it’s pretty cool.”
WN Hawg Fight BTS officials posted to the group’s Facbook page that “hard work and consistency was the key to (the Shoopmans’) success” with three wins and one second-place finish.
The Shoopmans’ previous AOY title was by 1 point in 2015.
“I was drained after that one, and I was drained after this one,” Don Shoopman said.
“Since the last time we won it, we finally had the time to get out and scout it, with my dad being retired, that makes a big difference in these tournaments whenever you don’t have much time to fish,” Jacob Shoopman said.
The Wednesday night format gives the two time to spend on the water together because Jacob’s job keeps him from being able to fish most weekend tournaments.
“I can’t really fish much on weekends because I work a lot of weekends,” he said.
“I love the evening tournament format,” Don said. “Those guys, young and old, are good people and good bass anglers. I’m fortunate to have my son and friend as a partner and we were fortunate to win AOY. We worked for it but so did everybody else, especially the Suit brothers, who stepped up their game every time this season to either lead or stay on our heels. It was a great race against our friends.”
And it’s not just the Suit brothers who provide a challenge, though the two have proven to be outstanding with two straight AOY titles the previous two years.
“It’s pretty cool to beat the type of field we did, and any time you can beat those kind of guys, it’s tough to do,” Jacob Shoopman said.