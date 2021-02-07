The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to parents after packages of candy laced with THC were discovered in a recent case.
Though states like Colorado have legalized recreational marijuana, Louisiana has not. This means buying and selling of THC products is a criminal offense, especially if it is targeting minors.
According to an IPSO press release, THC edible candy contains nearly 35 percent more THC than an average marijuana joint. The potency of the edibles recovered in this specific case were extremely high, reportedly enough that consumption of four candies could prove fatal.
Another problem with edibles, according to IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux, is that they take longer for the subject to feel any effects.
“In regard to children and teenagers, they take the ‘candy’ thinking they are going to get high and they don’t have a reaction for an hour or two,” Breaux said in a statement. “They think they should take more. There have been instances of teenagers overdosing from ingesting drugs in this manner.”
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking parents to be proactive and speak to their children, especially teenagers, regarding edibles that have been found in Iberia Parish. Breaux said parents who believe their children may be in possession of marijuana candy should contact IPSO at 369-3711.