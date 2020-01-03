Sheriff’s office looking into drive-by shooting

On the evening of Nov. 4, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the intersection of La. 675 and U.S. 90 in reference to a drive by shooting.
The victim was traveling northbound on Hwy 90 when the front windshield and both passenger side windows were shot. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and wrist.
Sheriff’s officials do not know if the shots were fired from another moving vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.