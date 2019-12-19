Shepherd’s Pantry part of ministry’s call to serve

The Shepherd’s Pantry is still seeking its forever home, but in the interim it is serving the public capably from the interim location at the Word of Faith Outreach on Admiral Doyle Drive.
On Thanksgiving, several hundred residents were able to enjoy a wonderful meal and fellowship thanks to the volunteers and donors who supported the pantry’s efforts this year.
The Rev. Zack Mitchell, pastor of Word of Faith, said the effort serves just one portion of the ministry’s call to help those who need aid in his community. In addition to those served at Word of Faith, volunteers went out into the community to make sure anyone who sought a meal found one.
“Not all are home deliveries,” Mitchell said. “Some we bring to places where we know we can find the homeless and those who we can help.”
The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is one of eight agencies in Iberia Parish featured in this year’s Help the Helpers, a campaign The Daily Iberian spearheads to encourage giving to local groups that help the needy all year round.
The food pantry started 18 years ago, when Mitchell was the pastor at the Interfaith Fellowship Church.
“The operation moved out from under that church, and then under Word of Hope,” Mitchell said. “We tried to build its own place, but that has faced challenges.”
Mitchell said the land for the permanent Shepherd’s Pantry home has been purchased at the corner of Jane and North streets, near the target community for the effort. Buildings were donated, and the project was well on its way, when adversity struck.
“We had rewired the buildings, installed the air conditioning, and someone broke in and stole it all,” Mitchell said. “They took all that.”
As long as the need is there, Mitchell said Shepherd’s Pantry will continue to operate as a virtual pantry, bringing in food as a need is addressed, with Word of Hope as a forward base of operation. Funding for the outreach effort comes from grants, contributions from area churches and private donations, Mitchell said. And, as evidenced in last week’s downtown Thanksgiving dinner at the Steamboat Pavilion, the need is not going away.
“We have about nine volunteers, but it can vary from day to day,” Mitchell said. “Depending on the event, that nine can blow up to 20.”
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be brought to The Daily Iberian office at 124 E. Main St. or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers organization or can be divided among all featured efforts.