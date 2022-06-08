Iberia Parish Animal Control held an animal adoption event at its location on Seaway Access Road Saturday that also offered some delicious food.
”Po-boys and Puppies” included free barbecue, sausage po-boys, face painting for kids, live music and kids crafts.
The event was put on as a chance for local residents interested in adopting one of the many animals located at IPAC. The shelter was also seeking urgent donations to help with vet bills for some of the animals in need.
Shelter Director Erica Capak said two animals were adopted during the event, with two other adoptions pending as a result of the event.
“It went really well,” Capak said. “I spent most of the time giving tours of the shelter and I think it gave people a better idea about what we do.”
IPAC also partnered with local organizations like Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Frosted Apron and The Frosted Apron for the event who helped put on recreational activities for the children who showed up.
“The kids had a blast, the music was excellent and the food was delicious,” Capak said. “It takes a whole village and everybody who helped make it successful.”
Face painting, games and a fun jump provided by Cajun Fun Inflatables and a meet and greet of the animals were all part of the fun as well.
The animal control shelter is still dealing with a lack of space due to taking in too many animals in Iberia Parish, Capak said. Finding homes for the animals that are taken in is a top priority for the shelter, and if space becomes too much of an issue euthanization sometimes be a possibility.
Since being hired in late 2021, Capak has worked to increase partnerships with animal rescue organizations across state lines in order to alleviate the high amount of animals that the shelter takes in on a regular basis.
Local adoptions are also a high priority, with Capak saying that a similar event will be put on in the fall to encourage local residents to adopt from the shelter.