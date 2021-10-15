It’s been a year and a half since Shadows-on-the-Teche has opened its doors for tours to the historic home, but employees say that the historic is back and better than ever starting this weekend.
Director Pat Kahle said the Shadows will once again offer tours starting Saturday, with a revamped program that emphasizes new historical perspectives and a guest lecturer who will speak at the Shadows Visitor’s Center.
Kahle said the last time that the Shadows regularly offered tours was around March of 2020 when COVID-pandemic restrictions hit southwest Louisiana.
“We did do a short spell of tours last December, but we really have not done tours since March,” Kahle said.
As a special treat, organizers are offering a special focus tour where those attending can receive a deep dive into research conducted about the 19th century at the antebellum home.
Kahle said the tour will give a perspective of the Shadows’ through the experiences of two
women who both lived at the home during that time period.
“One is a planter’s wife and the other is an enslaved housekeeper,” Kahle said. “They’re there at the same time and we’re looking at the Shadows through their perspective.”
The Shadows will be offering scheduled tours for Saturday, and reservations can be made online. A one hour tour will be offered for those interested, and thanks to several tour guides there will be two tours offered every hour.
The Shadows is also welcoming Charles Vincent to the visitor’s center as part of the day’s activities.
Vincent’s talk will be part of the “Telling the Full History” lecture series which features four respected Louisiana historians.
The free talk will be part of the reinterpretation work the Shadows is currently doing to tell a more complete history of the site and the people who lived, worked and were enslaved at the Weeks Family plantation.
Vincent’s talk will specifically focus on Reconstruction and Jim Crow history in Louisiana at 2 p.m. To reserve a space, you can contact the Shadows at 369-6446.