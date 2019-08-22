Shadows Sugar Story after hours tour set Sept. 12

Explore the Shadows Sugar Story in a special after-hours tour experience at Shadows-on-the-Teche on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The program allows those interested to delve into the early history of the sugar industry in southern Louisiana on the Pete deGravelles Sugar Tour, created to honor deGravelles, a former Shadows Advisory Council chair who remained active in the sugar industry throughout his career. After the tour, sweets and drinks made with local sugar products are available as visitors stroll through the gardens.
Admission is $17.50 and includes drinks and food. Tickets can be purchased online and at The Shadows Visitor Center. Tour will be offered at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tour time must be selected at time of purchase. Limited tickets available.
Contact the Shadows-on-the-Teche with any questions, or for additional information, at 369-6446.
All funds raised from this event will help to support the ongoing preservation and maintenance of The Shadows-on-the-Teche.
The Shadows-on-the-Teche, a National Trust for Historic Preservation site, opened to the public in 1961 with the mission to preserve the buildings, landscape, collections, and historical integrity of the site; to research and interpret through education programs a 19th century southern Louisiana plantation economy and community and their evolution; and to encourage an appreciation of and interest in historic preservation. The Shadows and the National Trust are not-for-profit organizations that are responsible for their own operating budgets and receive no federal funding. In addition, the Shadows does not receive funding from state, parish, or city government. The site supports itself through admissions, special programs and events, and donations to the Friends of the Shadows. For more information, visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.