Giving families a day of fun, games and food, Shadows-on-the-Teche is bringing the fun with Farm Fest today from 4 to 8:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association.
Farm Fest was made possible thanks to the Farm Fest event committee and over 100 volunteers.
Farm fest features activities that include a petting zoo and prizes. Children attending will get the chance to decorate their own cupcake and win prizes at The Sugar Cube Sweepstakes.
Jayd Buteaux, marketing and program manager for Shadows-on-the-Teche, spoke to The Daily Iberian about the event, the games for kids and what families can expect at Farm Fest.
What is Farm Fest?
It is a family-friendly event featuring old-time carnival games, food, prizes and music. This year’s music is Alligator Blue, a blues and country band. And as far as the games, we have ones where you pull a duck, magic fishing and I think we have lawn bowling this year for older kids.
Any other games?
We have a new game this year called Sugarland. It is based on the Candyland game There is going to be a big wheel that they get to spin and it will tell them a spot to go to stand on and they will get prizes on and so it’s a life-size board game. So we’re kinda excited for that one.
What kind of prizes can you win?
Lots of stuff. Last year there were carnival prizes so there were things like bags, hats and lots of smaller toys for kids. And just lots of kid-friendly stuff.
How much is it to get in?
It’s $10 for a family to get in and once you get in, you are able to purchase tickets for food, drinks and games.
Why is it at the Shadows-on-the-Teche?
Is basically a fundraiser for the site. The Shadows were owned by the Weeks family and they were sugar planters so it fits in with the sugarcane festival and our mission.
What has been the reception in the community?
It has been extremely positive. We have people that come out every year. Last year the grounds were just packed with people from the start to the end and the year before as well. We see multi-generation, so you will see grandparents with their children and their grandchildren and it has been extremely positive.
What makes it such a family-oriented event?
I think it’s an event that is geared towards families and it’s marketed that way. It’s a place where they can bring the kids and the games are for all younger children, and they are outside and it’s a place where they can have fun.
What do you want people to know about your event?
It’s a great place for families to come out and to spend time together, to have fun, to enjoy some good food, some good music and to help support Shadows-on-the-Teche. It’s going to be a great experience.