The Shadows-on-the-Teche is now open for tours. Join the attraction for a new special seasonal tour, Shadows Holiday Harvest, and explore what the holiday season meant to both the Weeks family and those enslaved on the family’s plantations.
On tour, visitors will see the mantles dressed in greenery highlighted with fruits, nuts, and berries. Colorful decorations and antique toys juxtaposed with traveling trunks packed for the journey to Grand Cote help to illustrate how the business of harvest on sugar plantations overshadowed the holidays.
Safety Precautions/Rules:
As part of the Shadows’ COVID-19 plan, visitors are required to wear masks while touring the house. Tours are limited to seven people in one household/traveling group.
When touring the grounds, visitors are to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Shadows staff is required to wear masks when onsite and participate in a vigorous cleaning and sanitizing schedule. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for visitors to use.
Tour Tickets:
Shadows is encouraging visitors to purchase timed entry tickets on ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.
As a special holiday gift, the Shadows is discounting admission for the month of December. Admission in December will be $8.50 for adults ages 18-64, $6.50 for adults ages 65+, $4.75 for children ages 6-11 and free for children under five years of age and Friends of the Shadows.
Tour Times:
The Shadows is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Guided tours begin 15 minutes past the hour, with the last tour leaving at 3:15 p.m. Shadows special holiday hours are as follows:
December 24-25: Closed
December 26: Open
December 27: Closed
December 28-31: Open
January 1: Closed
January 2: Open