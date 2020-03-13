On the eve of the annual Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition, The National Trust for Historic Preservation decided to close all of its properties — including The Shadows — due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A note on the historic plantation home’s website said the closure of Shadows-on-the-Teche was effective today. The sign-in for artists for the Plein Air competition was scheduled for Saturday.
“We have made this decision due to the coronavirus and concerns for the health of our visitors, volunteers, staff, and community,” the National Trust said in its statement. “We will be monitoring the situation as changes are occurring rapidly, but at this time, the site will be closed through March 28th.”
According to the note, the Shadows staff will be working remotely and will continue to communicate with patrons through the closure.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause and hope to reopen for tours and reschedule postponed events as soon as it is deemed safe to do so,” the statement concluded.
The Shadows Plein Air competition was scheduled to take place for a week, from Saturday to Friday. The event features nationally-known outdoor artists competing for cash prizes as well as lectures, exhibits and several competitions open to local competitors of all ages.