The joyful noise that residents along the Bayou Teche may have heard Friday evening was a surprise, at least for the focus of the night’s gathering.
Residents of the Shadows Bend neighborhood gathered to surprise Ellen Duplantis on her 60th birthday with an outdoor event featuring live music from local pop favorites The Cast.
Of course, they forgot to tell Ellen that what she thought was a regular Friday evening get together would be a full-blown celebration for her.
Duplantis and her husband, Phil, recently returned to New Iberia after a 34-year sojourn to Cleveland. So the party worked to celebrate the return of a native as well as a marker for a milestone birthday.