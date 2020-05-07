If you thought you heard the plaintive wail of an far-away AM radio tuned to a country station as you walked along Jefferson Street Thursday afternoon in New Iberia, you might not have been imagining things.
Neighbors in the Shadow’s Bend subdivision were at it again, holding a combination birthday celebration and socially distant happy hour for some of the residents there. Except this time, instead of a guitarist and a microphone, a full seven-piece band showed up, complete with fiddle, two guitars and pedal steel to round out the drums and bass.
“After the one we did last month, Hassie said she really wished they could do something for her birthday this month,” said Geri Frederick, who organized the event. “So bringing the whole band was the surprise for her.”
Hassie Breaux and her husband, Chad, both celebrate May birthdays — she on the 14th, he on the 4th. As the band played, friends traded stories, shared snacks and passed around red, white and blue leis to add to the party atmosphere.
Although the social distancing was not always on point, most of the neighbors kept a polite buffer between each other when they set up their lawn chairs along the street. Even the band members stretched out a bit, keeping their six-foot radius.
SInger Jeff Dugan was on hand again, with backing from Steve Grisaffe on bass, Chris Breaux on guitar, and fiddler Beau Thomas to help round out the sound. Behind the front line, Dugan’s son, Josh, kept the tempo on the drums.
“Play one you just learned today,” Dugan joked with Grisaffe, who launched into Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up.”
If nothing else, the stay-at-home order has provided some musicians the opportunity to play at neighborhood and private events as the clubs and bars in the area remain shuttered.
“It’s good to get to play,” said Chris Breaux, checking the tuning on his well-worn Telecaster between songs.
Judging from the smiles and toe-tapping along the street, the neighbors seemed to agree.