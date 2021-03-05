For those looking to shop in the open spring weather this weekend, look no further than the Shadows-on-the-Teche Arts and Crafts Fair.
The popular fair, which is held on the beautiful grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche in downtown New Iberia, is making a comeback after being cancelled all last year due to COVID-19.
Programs Manager Jayd Buteaux said she is expecting amazing vendors this year for event-goers to enjoy. the event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
What should people expect for the spring arts and crafts fair?
More than 50 vendors in the Shadows gardens selling handcrafted wares—jewelry, woodworking, yard art, children’s clothing, baked goods, original artwork, ceramics and cheesecake!
Are there any vendors you're excited about this year?
We are excited to have so many returning vendors after the events of the last year. It will be great to see some familiar faces. We also have a number of new vendors. We are especially excited to see what Gnome Hollow Candles brings with them. They sell hand poured candles...and handcrafted gnomes. Check them out at https://gnomehollowcandles.com/ The website has a blog, and some of the blog entrees are actually backstories for the gnomes at https://gnomehollowcandles.com/sgt-hector-scotlands-gnome-police-officer/.
Where do the funds received from the fair go?
Fund raised from the arts and crafts fair support the preservation of the site (old buildings always need a little TLC) and Shadows education programs, parish-wide elementary programs, lecture series, workshops, etc.
Anything else to add?
Small admission fee--$5 ages 12 and over; $3 ages 6 to 11; free for children under 6