Sewerage rates discussion set tonight

Residents of Iberia Parish’s Council District 5 will hold a town hall meeting tonight to discuss sewerage rates in Iberia Parish Sewerage District 1.
In 207, the district changed its sewerage charge from a flat monthly fee to a flow rate metering system which ties the amount a customer pays for sewage treatment to the amount of water the client uses.
Prior to April 1, 2017, users paid $44 a month for sewage service regardless of the amount of water used. In an effort to make rates more equitable, and to eliminate a shortfall that imperiled the district’s bond reserve fund in 2015, engineers developed a plan that charged users $34 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used, then $8 per 1,000 gallons above that.
Councilman Warren Gachassin is sponsoring the meeting. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Iberia Middle School. All parish residents are welcome to attend.