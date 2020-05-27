The Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 Board members made it pretty clear Tuesday afternoon that they are in no hurry to relocate from the district’s current office on Northside Road.
Board Chairman Kasey Thibodeaux was on the offense as soon as Parish President Larry Richard finished explaining his plan for a consolidated one-stop shop for developers at the parish Public Works facility on La. 182.
Richard said there would be three 150-square-foot offices at the facility, formerly the Dutch Gosnell building, one for each of the three full-time sewerage district employees.
“You’d save some money,” Richard said. “Your utilities would be around $18 a month. You wouldn’t have to cover insurance.”
Currently, the district is in a two-story building that it owns next to the Cajun Sugar Mill on Northside Road. The district had previously rented the upper floor to the U.S. federal government, but that lease ended in 2017.
“What do you want to do with the building?” Thibodeaux asked.
“Whatever you want,” Richard responded. “It’s your building. You can sell it, you can rent it.”
“I’m trying to understand,” Thibodeaux said. “The sewerage department has a home. Now you are asking us to go to another building? You say you want to have a one-stop shop, but there is not enough room for anyone else to move in there.”
“Right now, we have enough for Public Works and sewerage,” Richard said.
After admitting that the parish could not move any other departments to the Public Works facility right now, Richard tried to explain that it was a long-term goal, to be accomplished in steps.
“At this point in time we can’t do everything,” Richard said. “I’m in communication with other people to do other things. It may not be in six months, It may not be this year.”
Board member Nancy Marshall said she was not sure this was the right time to be trying to market the district’s building.
“The economy is pretty bad,”Marshall said. “So the building is going to sit empty? That doesn’t make sense. It hasn’t even been appraised.”
Richard said that the sugar mill had reached out to his office about the building, and that they may be interested in a purchase. That seemed to instill more distrust in the board members.
“I told them I can’t do anything with this building,” Richard said.
Thibodeaux laid out one of his issues — the cost of the Public Works building.
“It’s just bad leadership,” Thibodeaux said. “I wouldn’t have gone as far as $2 million on Dutch Gosnell. I don’t want to be part of the problem. Dutch Gosnell is the same as the RV park. It’s just spending the people’s money.”
DIstrict 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry responded strongly to Thibodeaux’s opinion.
“I would have put the money into it then, and I would put it into it today,” Landry said of the Public Works building purchase. “There is plenty of space there, if you want it.”
Thibodeaux also said he suspected the parish council would dissolve the district’s board if they did not go along with the move to the Public Works building. Richard denied that was an intention.
Sewerage District Director Anita Boudreaux, who is scheduled to retire next year, said she would rather complete her term in the current building.
“The Public Works building is a nice building,” she said, “but we have been here 20 years. I am comfortable with it.”
Assistant Director Brad Cradeur said he did not feel like the Public Works move was a good one for the sewerage district staff.
“It’s an okay building, but logistically it does not make sense,” Cradeur said. Citing the need for meeting space, an engineer’s office and a map room. “We had a hard fight to raise rates. Now the fight is not to have a rate hike.”