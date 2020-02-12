Sewer maintenance work at Center & Dale to see lane closure

Gulf Coast Underground LLC has begun sanitary sewer maintenance work at the intersection of Center Street and Dale Street in New Iberia.
The work will cause a lane closure on Center Street until Friday. Workers will only be closing the center turn lane on Center Street through the intersection.
Traffic will still be able to travel along Center street but there will be no left turns onto Dale Street. Also, once the intersection is closed traffic will only be able to turn right off of Dale Street onto Center Street. Please follow the posted construction signs.
Gulf Coast Underground LLC apologizes in advance for any inconvenience or any disruption this work may cause. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact one of the crew members on the project at the time of the work, or call Gulf Coast’s office at 251-725-0200.