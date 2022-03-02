Several small business workshops are available this month

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting several online small business workshops this month.
The workshops are free to attend.
Take a look at some of the upcoming workshops:
LinkedIn for Business Profile
In this workshop, attendees will be given guidance on how to get focused on their target audience, making good choices of keywords to use in the profile, and the 11 key areas to build a professional profile. All attendees will be given the ebook “How to Build a Professional LinkedIn Profile.”
WHEN: March 9 at 2 p.m.
Starting and Financing a Small Business
This workshop is ideal for those looking to start a business. Topics to be discussed include: determining the feasibility of a business idea, planning to start a small business, requiring licenses, writing a business plan, and more.
WHEN: March 11 at 10 a.m.
Women-Owned Certification
This workshop will give a thorough understanding of the requirements for this certification.
WHEN: March 16 at 10 a.m.
Market Research to Validate Your Business Idea
This session will teach what methods and processes to use to validate your idea and generate sales before spending money on the wrong market.
WHEN: March 16 at 1 p.m.
LinkedIn for Business: Networking
This workshop will explore the power of LinkedIn Search, search filters, saved searched, bumping into your target audience’s content and more. All attendees will receive the ebook “How to Build a Relevant LinkedIn Network.”
WHEN: March 16 at 2 p.m.
DBE, SBE & ACDBE Certifications
Learn about the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business Element (SBE) program in this workshop.
Attendees will also learn how to apply for these certifications to provide support to their small businesses.