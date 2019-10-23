Several events leading up to Halloween scheduled in area

With the Halloween holiday fast approaching, multiple events will be taking place leading up to Oct. 31 apart from the usual trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-treating will take place in most Teche Area municipalities Halloween day from 6 to 8 p.m. as usual.
Along with the tradition, more than a few Trunk-or-Treat events will be taking place alongside Halloween in the area. Trunk-or-Treats are interactive events put on by local organizations that put traditional trick-or-treating in a safe environment, along with providing a few games.
A Trunk-or-Treat will be taking place 5 p.m. Sunday at New Iberia Church of Christ, as well as 5 p.m. Saturday in Torrido Village sponsored by several companies.
Starz Dance Studio will be putting on a Starz Halloween Fest, with contributing funds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
On Thursday, The Detail Spot Car Wash in New Iberia will have a unique event with a haunted car wash. Those attending can get their scares while washing their cars, with fog-filled tunnels, spooky lighting and plenty of creatures and ghouls.
On Halloween day, the city of Franklin will be putting on Boo on the Bayou from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place on Teche Drive and the Center Theater Space, and will be a safe, family-friendly environment to enjoy the holiday without worry, organizers said.
For those planning a trick-or-treat route for Halloween, officials urge parents to be sure their children stay safe and to be knowledgeable about conventional Halloween safety tips.
According to homestructions.com, tips for trick-or-treating include planning your routes in advance, inspecting all candy before its consumed, staying in well-lit areas, wearing comfortable shoes and staying in groups.