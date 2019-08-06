FRANKLIN — Community leaders and vendors rallied with local fraternity and sorority chapters to equip 800 students who attend La Grange Elementary, Franklin Junior High and Franklin Senior High schools with the tools they need to start classes this Thursday.
It was the fifth annual event sponsored by Alpha of Chrisma, the City of Franklin, the St. Mary Parish Council, Omega Psi Phi, Teche Action Clinic, Vans Kiddie Care, Columbian Chemicals Company and Healthy Blue.
Franklin Junior High Principal and St. Mary Parish Councilman Jay Ina is one of the principal organizers of the annual event.
“Serving the community — that’s what we’re all about. It’s a family affair here in Franklin — a lot of love in our community. Mayor Eugene Foulcard is doing a great job and this community is supporting him,” Ina said.
“If someone is putting on an event that’s better than ours, I’d like to see it,” he said.
Blaine Boatman, owner of Southern Faders Barber Shop, said he volunteers every year, “to give back to the people who give to me.”
“Everyone should take the attitude of helping and fixing problems instead of complaining about them,” he said.
Samuel Williams, who will start the eighth grade this week at Franklin Jr. High, said the “event is always a lot of fun.”
Cecille Gray, the mother of former Franklin Hornet basketball star Troy Gray, was on hand on behalf of her husband George to distribute more than 60 uniforms in her son’s memory.
“Troy loved Franklin, he loved coaching basketball and he loved kids. Giving back to the community was a big part of his life, and my husband and I chose this as a way to honor him, but also to continue to fulfill his wishes,” she said.
The event also, for a third consecutive year, honored former longtime barber Alfred “A.J.” Hill Jr. and Braylen Foulcard, who were gunned down in 2016 to gun violence, Hill in New Orleans, and Foulcard in Franklin.
Artey Foulcard, father of Braylen and the uncle of Hill, said the event keeps their legacies alive.
“If we can reach these kids, and teach them that senseless gun violence is not the way, and that it will end their futures, then we have done our job,” he said.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard said that when it comes to raising children, “the community must stay involved.”
“There is an old saying that it takes a village. And it really does. And that saying could be spread throughout every community. If you see something, say something. I encourage everyone to take that stand,” he said.
Kathy Victorian of Healthy Blue said she will be back next year to give out more supplies.
“There is love in Franklin,” she said. “And today, they appreciated us and so we gave back to them. You can really feel the love here.”