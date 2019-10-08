Seven months after opening, Maddie’s Books & Treasures still going strong

Giving local residents a place to find affordable books to read, Maddie’s Books & Treasures began as a way for owner Stephanie Westrick to deal with the death of her daughter Maddie.
has everything you’re looking for when shopping for a good read.
Located on 111 E St Peter St., Maddie’s Books & Treasures is open Monday through Saturday and specializes in used, local books.
Westrick used her bookstore as a way to channel all her energy during the grief process.
Seven months later, Westrick spoke with The Daily Iberian about how business has been since it opened last March.
What is Maddie’s Books & Treasures?
We’ve been open since March of this year and we sell used books. Ninety-five percent of the books here are used, but we do have a few local books that are brand new. I do books on trade, mostly paperback where you can bring books in and get store credit for them and use the store credit to take books out.
How’s business been since the opening?
It kind of varies. Some months have been slower than others. We’ve been trying to do different things to promote the shop. We did an Easter egg hunt at Easter time. And every Saturday this month we’ve been doing a garage sale in the back half of this store, and I’ve had different vendors come in and do garage sales and stuff.
Why a garage sale?
Just trying to find little, creative ways to find money on top of the (regular) business.
Why a local book store in New Iberia?
There’s not that much in terms of used books (available in the area). I know we have Books Along the Teche that mostly does new books or local books. And one of the things about our store is that I have a huge children’s area and giant play area. When a mom comes in they have a place (the kids) can go in while they are looking.
It’s just something many people don’t have much of. I mean if you want to go get (used) books you would have to go all the way to Alexanders in Lafayette.
Do you sell just books?
We have a variety of stuff. We have baseball cards, we have a few video games, not very many. I have a few coins. Come of them are old Spanish coins. I have an old Biblical coins, a few autographed baseballs, some autographed pictures.
What do you want people to know about Maddie’s Books & Treasures?
That we’re here and that’s the biggest thing. We’ve been here since March and I still get people that come in who didn’t know we are here and that’s one of the biggest things with the garage sale is to let them know that we are here. And we are trying to do anything and everything so people know we are here.