The first seven of 14 blighted or dilapidated houses set to be demolished were approved for public hearings at last week’s New Iberia City Council meeting.
The council inspected the state of seven houses at the meeting that were said to be in a dilapidated or dangerous condition.
Each of the structures were approved as blighted, and notices are in the process of being sent to the owners of each property.
If the owners do not respond, the council will vote on their demolition after a public hearing on Jan. 5. If they do show up, however, the council traditionally attempts to work with the owner to get the houses in safe conditions.