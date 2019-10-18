Serving Our Country

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan Maturin, from New Iberia, assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, secures panels on a C-2A Greyhound on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout