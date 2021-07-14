Serret Alley in New Iberia will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, July 19, and last for two weeks.
Drivers are asked to avoid this road, take alternate routes and be on
the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Serret Alley in New Iberia will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, July 19, and last for two weeks.
Drivers are asked to avoid this road, take alternate routes and be on
the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.