Sentence affirmed for 2016 ‘road rage’ death

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the sentence handed down to Donald Broussard after his conviction for the death of a Bossier City man in a 2016 “road rage” incident.
But even though the court issued an opinion, recent rulings from the Louisiana Supreme Court in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Ramos decision, which requires a unanimous verdict in criminal cases, may allow the 3rd Circuit to revisit Broussard’s appeal. His attorney, Pride J. Doran of Opelousas, has already filed a motion for reconsideration.
Broussard was convicted in 2018 and initially sentenced to four years at hard labor for negligent homicide in the death of Rakeem Blakes, 24. 16th Judicial District Court Judge Curtis Sigur also held Broussard in contempt of court for his repeated refusal to answer questions from prosecutors during his sentencing.
Sigur later resentenced Broussard, suspending three years of the four years at hard labor and imposing three years of supervised probation instead.
Blakes was killed on the morning of July 8, 2016, when his car hit a Kenworth truck on the eastbound U.S. 90 Service Road near Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened when Blakes’ vehicle crossed into the westbound lane of the service road and struck a Kenworth truck.
Minutes before, Broussard Police officers said Blakes was involved in a hit-and-run collision at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and U.S. 90 in Lafayette Parish, where he reportedly rear-ended a Cadillac driven by Broussard. Court records stated that later examination would show that the only visible damage to Broussard’s vehicle was a slight bend in the license plate.
According to witnesses, Broussard got out of his vehicle with a gun and threatened Blakes, then chased him along U.S. 90 until Blakes took an exit and hit the truck while trying to escape.
In his appeal, Broussard argued that the evidence does not support his conviction. In its decision, the court said that multiple witnesses provided corroborating testimony to support the prosecution’s case, in addition to physical evidence in the form of transcripts and audio of 911 calls related to the incident, including Broussard’s running commentary with the 911 dispatcher during the chase along U.S. Highway 90.
Broussard also argued that the evidence did not establish that his actions caused Blakes’ death.
Broussard took the stand in his own defense during his trial. He called the testimony of four independent eyewitnesses who said they saw him holding a gun during the confrontation “100 percent false,” despite the fact that he was recorded saying “I got my pistol on me. Either ya’ll going to meet in Iberia Parish and stop this guy or I am going to stop him,” on the 911 dispatcher recording of the incident which was played for the jurors.
On the tape, the dispatcher again instructed Broussard to stop the pursuit and he refused.
Broussard continued the pursuit until he witnessed the fiery crash — almost 10 miles from where the initial incident occurred. On the 911 recording he can be heard saying, “Yeah, oh yeah, God don’t sleep, God don’t sleep. He just wrecked into an 18 wheeler.”
Broussard, who led a recall effort against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal in 2015, insisted during his trial that his prosecution was a direct result of Ackal’s influence.
The appeals court did rule in Broussard’s favor on another issue involving his restitution of funds to the court. As special conditions of his probation, he was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 and court costs. Because the trial court did not establish a payment plan, that issue was remanded back to Sigur so that a payment schedule could be established.