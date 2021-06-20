The tiny street of Johnson Alley was overflowing with cars Saturday afternoon as past and present members of the Lil’ Brooklyn community filed in for the third annual community reunion.
Organizer Deborah Connor said the event has been happening every year since 2018, and brings people who grew up in the neighborhood together for a day of fun and food.
“We’ve been doing this for three years,” Connor said at the event. “This is our third reunion, we have pillars of the community that we honor as part of the reunion.”
Those honored include some who are still living and others have since died. Connor said the purpose is to bring a sense of togetherness for those who have ties to the Lil’ Brooklyn community.
“Some of the people who are here haven’t been in our community for years,” Connor said. “We’re bringing them back home.”
Many of the residents at the event grew up in streets like Johnson Alley, which forms the epicenter of Lil’ Brooklyn.
Event goers like Gail Boudreaux firmly remembers the name being used years ago, and said she is glad to see the name recognition start circulating within the city again.
“My parents had a grocery store for 30 years at the end of this street,” Boudreaux said. “I knew this was Lil’ Brooklyn years ago when it was hardly used.”
The neighborhood has gotten attention thanks to the Lil’ Brooklyn neighborhood initiative that was formed by several people in the community who sought to repaint the homes of several aging residents in the community.
The project has been a huge success, with many in the area saying that the restored paint job has brought a little more vitality to Lil’ Brooklyn.
“We are grateful for what they have been doing for our neighborhood,” Connor said. “A lot of these people can’t afford to fix their homes. It’s a small community and they have been doing great things to help the community.
The reunion itself included plenty of food for those who were attending as well as fun jumps and other games children could use to pass the time.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Dominique said she had hardly ever seen a crowd as large as had shown up to Johnson Alley Park as part of the event.
“It’s a really big crowd, it looks very good,” Dominique said.